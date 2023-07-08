Scam pic.jpg

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam that accused the victim of being involved with a sex crime.

 Submitted

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was recently alerted to a phone scam that accused the victim of being involved with a sex crime.

“I had someone from our criminal investigations division come to me the other day, and he said that there was a new scam circulating,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore said. “We receive information (about scams) all the time on different scams going on.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.