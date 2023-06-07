The Wilson County School Board voted to approve several school start time changes in an effort to improve transportation efficiency across the district.
All K-5 and K-8 schools in addition to Watertown Middle School and Watertown High School will run from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All middle schools and high schools except Watertown Middle School and Watertown High School will run from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
“I am not a big fan of seeing high schools later,” zone 2 board member Beth Myers said. “The reason I say that is because with sports and with kids working after school, I know that this is gonna pass, but I did want to just say that I’m not a big fan of high schools starting late, but I know why we’re doing it.”
The rationale of having an earlier start time for elementary schools is to accommodate parents who take their kids to and from school.
“I agree with you,” Wilson County Schools Deputy Director of Operations Travis Mayfield said. “I would rather start the high schools at 7:30 and put the elementarys at 8:30. The reason that wasn’t put on the table was from somebody I trust ... ‘Parents will never go for that.’ They drop their kid off on their way to work ... 8:30 is not gonna work for them. As a high-school principal, I wanted for the high schools to start at 7:30 and the elementaries start at 8:30. It doesn’t matter transportation wise one way or the other, but it sure matters to teachers and parents.”
The start times should cause the least amount of disruption in the district.
“Given that we have our large high schools right now — all but one — already starting at that time, our elementarys, the proposal that we have here is the least disruptive to our district as a whole,” zone 1 board member Carrie Pfieffer said. “Doing anything else would be massively disruptive to our district and to the expectations and the plans that parents have in place across this county.”
High schools in the district with a later start have shown success.
“I understand that there’s going to be a lot of adjustment for Lebanon High School in particular, but I think we have seen our high schools that are already on this schedule be very successful,” Pfieffer said. “We’ve seen their athletic teams be very successful. They don’t get out until 3:45 right now at Green Hill High School, and softball still managed to win the state title. I do get that there are considerations. My daughter leaves school and goes to work and doesn’t even come home because she’s going straight to work and she doesn’t get to eat dinner unless she gets a break that night, which she doesn’t always get because she’s only working about four hours. I realize it is hard on a lot of people, but I think to do anything other than what’s been recommended here would be massively disruptive for our families, and I would not approve.”
The new start times would create a two-route system for drivers, where they would run a 7:30 a.m. route and an 8:30 a.m. route.
“We had 20-something routes down at times this year,” Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell said. “I know that if we do this, we can offer more full-time positions where you get to work full-time and you get benefits, including your insurance. Am I going to sit here and guarantee it’ll fix it all? No. Do I think it’ll help? Yes. It is gonna require some drivers to drive more. Currently, they’re getting four and a half hours guaranteed. Some of those routes now in these heavily-populated areas are not that. Doing this will allow us to go to a two-tier system. Transportation has looked at it, and they do believe that we can run these routes with less drivers, which will allow us to have sub-drivers. We’re not going to cut anybody’s work. It’s the responsible thing to try.”
