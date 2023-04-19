Beginning this month, Mt. Juliet residents will be seeing an average stormwater utility fee of $5.40 per household on their monthly sewer bills.
The fee amount will vary for commercial businesses.
“We are one of the last cities to implement a stormwater utility system (in our area),” Mt. Juliet Public Information Officer Justin Beasley said. “If you look around, many cities already have it in place. We have been actively working with a consulting company to make sure that people are aware of this through flyers in the mail with their normal sewer building notices.”
The city has already begun improving stormwater utilities in the area.
“We already incurred charges on our end (as a city) that are paid for out of our general fund when we improved Mundy Park,” Beasley said. “We built a detention pond, and it alleviated a lot of flooding that we’ve had for many years in that area.”
This fee will generate more funds to build more detention ponds like the one in Mundy Park.
“It’ll give our public works department more resources to continue to improve different pockets of the city, because even though (only) one part of town might flood, that still affects businesses and affects travel,” Beasley said. “Everybody in the city is impacted one way or another, even if (the flooding) is not physically at your house.”
Flooding in Mt. Juliet has been an ongoing issue for years.
“There’s nothing we can do about it if we don’t put an ample amount of resources into (flooding),” Beasley said. “We’ve had flooding as recently as two years ago where it really impacted our city. This is federally-mandated. This is something that we have to comply with. We think it’s going to be a huge benefit to our city. The way the layout (of the city) is, we have pockets that are affected by flooding. We’re going to see a day where we are going to dramatically decrease the amount of impact that (flooding) will have.”
In addition to the flyers included with citizen’s billing notices, the city has also put out a series of videos explaining the importance of stormwater utilities.
“This will address inconveniences that every resident goes through,” public works city engineer Shane Shamanur said. “People say, ‘I live at the top of a hill. My house will never flood,’ but if that same worker lives off of Old Lebanon Dirt Road, and the road is closed due to flooding, that’s an impact.”
Stormwater utility fees will help fund projects that will work to alleviate the impact of flooding on Mt. Juliet’s population.
“When our board of commissioners approved this decision, which was federally-mandated, they understood our public works department is going to use all their resources to attack this issue as soon as possible,” Beasley said. “We understand that with a new bill for our citizens, they’re not always going to love that, but I think we’re going to see results sooner rather than later.”
