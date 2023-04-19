Mundy Park Detention Pond

Mt. Juliet’s new stormwater utility fee will help pay for projects that help alleviate the impact of flooding in town, such as the detention pond at Mundy Park.

 Submitted

Beginning this month, Mt. Juliet residents will be seeing an average stormwater utility fee of $5.40 per household on their monthly sewer bills.

The fee amount will vary for commercial businesses.

