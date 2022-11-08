TriStar Summit Medical Center broke ground on a surgery center of an outpatient department of Tristar Summit Medical Center on Wednesday.
The 15,000-square-foot facility will be located at 125 Willard Hagan Drive in Lebanon.
The center is expected to have two operating rooms, as well as a procedure room to accommodate operations that don’t need the full amenities of an operating room.
“This $11.9 million investment underscores our commitment to Lebanon and its surrounding area,” TriStar Summit CEO Daphne David said in a press release. “The surgery center will transform the experience for patients who live in Wilson County and beyond, affording them easy access to top-quality surgical services while providing the same excellent clinical outcomes as we do at the TriStar Summit campus.”
David said that TriStar Summit anticipates that the center will be completed no later than 2024.
According to David, the center will offer outpatient surgical procedures and that there is no limit to the number of surgeons who will be able to practice in the space.
When conversations about the center began a few years ago, David said that the center’s benefit to the community was one of the first things they looked at.
“Our patients are at the center of all the decisions that we make,” David said. “Really keeping patients closer to home and in their community is what’s going to benefit the community.”
David said that TriStar Summit will work with surgeons and schedulers to accommodate as many patients as they can.
“The benefit of what we’re doing to start is building the center with the ability to expand and grow,” David said. “If there is a need that continues to grow within the community, we’ll also expand the center to meet that need.”
TriStar Summit worked with local partners and providers, had conversations with community leaders and looked at growth in Wilson County before asking for funding, according to David.
