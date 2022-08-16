NEWS 4 PHOTO

Caroline Hansen uses Emma’s Premium Services, a higher-priced service according to Hansen, to shop for food for her husband last Thursday in New York. Hansen used to hand-deliver two packages containing fresh food, meats, and vegetables a month to her husband, who is serving life without parole at Sullivan Correctional Facility for murder, but now has to send him packages containing food and other essentials through a third-party vendor.

 AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

ALBANY, New York — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars. It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home.

Under the new policy, which the state began phasing in last month, friends and family aren’t allowed to deliver packages in person during prison visits. They also won’t be allowed to mail boxes of goodies unless those come directly from third-party vendors.

