Lebanon High School students’ access to mechatronics education is set to expand after a $1-million injection in Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Hartsville primes the pump for new courses.
What is mechatronics exactly?
According to one TCAT website, “Mechatronics combines training in two existing fields — industrial maintenance and machine-tool technology.”
A mechatronics technician is responsible for ensuring all components of a manufacturing operation, like mechanics, electronics, control engineering and computing are all working properly.
Mechatronics may alternately be called electromechanical systems or control and automation engineering. A multi-craft technician must know how to repair and troubleshoot a variety of systems.
Students earning a degree in mechatronics are trained extensively in manufacturing processes with emphasis on accuracy and productivity, utilizing skills in hydraulics, robotics, computer controls and preventive maintenance.
Graduates should be well-rounded, multi-craft technicians with the skills required to enter an on-the-job apprentice program. When those graduates enter the workforce, a decent paycheck should lie in store.
One popular job-search application, Glassdoor, cites a national average wage for a mechatronic engineer as $90,000.
As for the grant, those funds will be distributed through a pronged approach to increase experiential learning. TCAT Hartsville President Mae Wright said that it will be used to purchase training equipment for the students while partnering with local industry leaders to host tours for students to explore their facility. The students then earn extra credits through work-based knowledge learning.
This educational classroom experience will yield itself to career industry advancement. Wright explained on Monday that this course at Lebanon High School will transfer to any community college in Tennessee.
The students become dually-enrolled in TCAT — which has a Lebanon campus — so that the course can actually count toward a degree in mechatronics.
As Wright explained, they will exit the coursework with a Seimens industry certification.
“It’s also a stair step for anyone interested in engineering,” Wright said.
Wright said that ideally, each block course could have up to 20 students, but that total student numbers in the course could vary.
LHS is not the only area high school that will benefit from the planned expansion. Wright said the plan is to use the funding to help create a cooperative manufacturing program along with Tennessee Central Economic Authority and Sumner County Schools.
“This is expanding manufacturing pathways to student success,” Wright said. “We are getting training equipment to offer a mechatronics program at Lebanon High School and expand enrollment there. In Sumner County, it will be Liberty Creek, the new high school, and mechatronics, machine tool technology and welding at the school.”
The $1-million dollar program is part of the Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education (GIVE) program.
Gov. Bill Lee announced on Nov. 18 that the second round of investments through the program, which Lee instituted in 2019. GIVE is designed to prioritize learning opportunities in rural counties and enhance career and technical education statewide.
In 2019, TCAT Hartsville received $994,995, which was similarly used to bolster its manufacturing-training capacity. The expansion included its maintenance/mechatronics, machine tool technology and welding technology training programs.
“We are especially proud to announce these well-deserved grants during National Workforce Development Week,” Lee said in a press statement. “Rural workforce development has been one of my top priorities since day one, and I’m glad to see the remarkable progress we’re making. By developing a highly-skilled workforce, Tennesseans’ lives are transformed, and companies are choosing to invest and expand in our state at record rates.”
In total, the second round of GIVE grants will fund 13 projects in East Tennessee and 27 projects statewide, including 25 of 30 at-risk counties.
