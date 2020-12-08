CLEVELAND — Thirteen people exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide were treated at a Tennessee hospital, officials said.
Emergency crews were originally called to a home in Bradley County on Sunday night for a potential stroke victim, Bradley County Fire Chief and EMS Director Shawn Fairbanks told news outlets. Several family members who lived nearby crowded into the home while officials were still on scene and shortly afterward everyone inside began complaining of weakness, dizziness and nausea, Fairbanks said.
Bradley County Fire Rescue found high levels of carbon monoxide in the home and ventilated it with electric fans.
Meanwhile, three EMS workers and 10 others were treated for carbon monoxide sickness, Fairbanks said.
He said the man involved in the original call awoke at the hospital and the three EMS workers were expected to make full recoveries.
Conditions on the others weren’t immediately available.
