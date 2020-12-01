MEMPHIS — Two people have died and two other victims have been hospitalized for wounds they suffered during a shooting in Tennessee.
Responding officers found the four victims at the scene of the shooting in Memphis around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the Memphis Police Department said Monday in a Twitter post.
Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were transported to a hospital in non-critical condition. Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased victims.
No arrests have been made. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.