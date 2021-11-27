A veterinarian’s fond memories of days in 4-H club spurred him to take a chance and buy a raffle ticket at the fair. His bet paid off, and now, he’s giving his winnings to a very old friend, his 4-H mentor.
Dr. Mike Harris was at the century farm luncheon during the 2019 Wilson County Fair when he spotted the quilt up for raffle. In 2019, the fair’s theme was sheep-specific, and the quilt’s tiles reflected it.
When his number was called, Harris couldn’t believe that he had won, but what he would do with it if he did win was never in doubt.
“I was lucky enough to be the person who won the quilt,” said Harris. “And the whole time I couldn’t think of anybody more deserving of a sheep quilt than Mr. Ben (Powell).”
Harris commented about how satisfying it was to be able to give back to someone who had done so much for him as a teen. An added bonus for the veterinarian is that “when (Powell) goes to sheep shows with his granddaughters, he’ll have something to cover up with.”
Powell was Harris’ 4-H agent during the time that he worked in Rutherford County. Powell said that he was there for 10 years before going on to the Knoxville office, where he became the state director. Now, Powell is taking in the view at his farm in Tuckers Crossroads.
Wilson County UT Ag Extension Agent Shelly Barnes said that, in her estimation, Powell built the Tennessee 4-H program into what it is today. She added that because of Powell’s leadership she decided to even become an ag agent.
At the time when Powell and Harris first met, Harris was only 10. He said he’d get dropped off at cattle shows and that his parents knew he would be alright because “Mr. Ben would watch me like a mother duck.”
Harris may have started out on his farm in Gladeville, but his academic pursuits took him to Knoxville and eventually Auburn (Alabama) University, where he would earn his doctorate in veterinary medicine. He worked in a practice in Texas and ultimately came back to Wilson County and opened a clinic of his own in Mt. Juliet.
“I was your old-timey veterinarian who always tried to do it all,” said Harris. “If I could help I would, and I learned that through 4-H.”
For Harris, the work never felt like work.
“I never worked a day in my life after I got my degree in veterinary medicine,” said Harris. “I loved every minute of it.”
Harris never forgot his mentor though, cherishing the lessons he learned under his watchful eye. The 4-H links the two men to deep roots in Wilson County. Powell said that James Ward, the ag center’s namesake, had been his first 4-H agent.
On Monday, when Harris gave the quilt to Powell, Barnes was in the room. When she had been in 4-H, Powell was the director, or as she put it, “He was just known as the man in charge.”
Barnes explained that various Wilson County clubs submit quilted tiles featuring themed designs as a competition. The winning square gets displayed in a cedar frame, but the rest are turned into a quilt, which is then raffled off. Proceeds from the raffle support local 4-H scholarships.
The most recent competition brought in more than $1,000. Barnes said she’s happy they were able to pick it back up this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, activities and competitions at the fair were scaled back or simply not done in 2020.
Now that the Wilson County Fair and Tennessee State Fair have merged, Barnes feels that the scholastic opportunities for the quilt competition and raffle are sky high.
