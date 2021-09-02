A suspicious package prompted the evacuation of 70 people from the Harmony at Mt. Juliet assisted living facility on Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s public information officer, Capt. Tyler Chandler, the “package was rendered safe by hazardous device specialists and determined not to be a hazard.”
It all started on Tuesday when officers responded to a call of an “impaired, disorderly adult male suspect who was threatening staff.”
The individual reportedly dropped “a suspicious package,” so out of an abundance of caution, residents in the facility at 103 Belinda Parkway, were evacuated until the contents of the package could be determined.
Hazardous device specialists reviewed the package, and it continued to be suspicious, so a “further, more detailed examination,” became necessary.
While this was going on, the evacuees were isolated in a safe location and where they received care from staff and available medics.
Chandler said on Wednesday that no charges have been filed as of yet against the man.
