The third annual “9/11 Never Forget Memorial Project” was held on the front lawn of Portland High School (PHS) on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7.
Sponsored by the PHS Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), the diverse gathering included local, county, and state officials as well as a large representation of Portland’s first responders.
The event culminated with the crowd planting 2,977 flags on the high school lawn which is the number of individuals who lost their lives during the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
Nick Suttle, PHS Senior Class President and founder of the PHS chapter of the YAF, introduced Mayor Mike Callis, who welcomed the attendees. “Many of the people here today were not even born when the 9/11 attack took place,” he observed. “I am thankful that we can gather to remember what happened on that day and to realize that we are stronger together than we are apart.”
An acapella version of the Star-Spangled Banner was sung by Jill Spears, which was followed by a performance of “Songs of America” by the PHS Marching Band under the direction of Alex Shrum.
Tennessee State Representative William Lamberth came forward to speak on the effect Sept. 11 had on American citizens. “Everyone remembers where they were when it happened,” he said. “Afterward, we all hugged our loved ones a little bit closer. We all felt more strongly about our communities and our country. The whole world saw this nation pull together and we showed the world that anybody who tries to take our freedom will be held accountable. So today, when we plant these 2,977 flags, we’re thinking about what they stand for, and that’s freedom.”
Reverend Bob Moon, chaplain for the Portland Police, came forward to pray for the nation, which he closed out by leading the audience in The Lord’s Prayer.
Suttle then returned to the microphone, introducing the current YAF officers and offering closing remarks. “Schools all across the country are planting flags just like we are,” he said. “By doing this, we accomplish something for our country. We remind ourselves that this must never happen again.”
Suttle also recognized Portland’s first responders, thanking them for saving lives in Portland just as the first responders did in New York on 9/11.
The National Young Americans for Freedom Foundation created the “Never Forget” program nineteen years ago and now touts more than 175 YAF chapters in participating high schools and universities all over the country.
Carlton Cobb, director of Portland’s Public Works Department, came to the front carrying a trumpet. “When the mayor asks you to do something, you do it,” he joked, and proceeded to provide a moving rendition of “Taps.”
The crowd then planted the 2,977 flags along the 13 prepared rows — an action demonstrating that the residents of Portland will indeed “never forget.”
