The third annual “9/11 Never Forget Memorial Project” was held on the front lawn of Portland High School (PHS) on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7.

Sponsored by the PHS Young Americans for Freedom (YAF), the diverse gathering included local, county, and state officials as well as a large representation of Portland’s first responders.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.