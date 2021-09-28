Efforts to restore Pickett Chapel into a museum for local black history remain impassioned and underway. This weekend was no exception as guests flocked to Capitol Theatre for a night of fine dining, local cocktails and community coming together.
The event was hosted by the Wilson County Black History Committee and formally called Celebration of Pickett Chapel.
A critical part of the restoration project requires raising enough money for the WCBHC’s portion of a $50,000 match grant. Representatives from the WCBHC hope the Saturday night fundraiser helps get them to where they need to be.
For the guests in attendance though, it was a night to recall fond memories from Pickett Chapel. Several of the people in the audience had been members of Pickett Chapel predating its move to Pickett Rucker UMC.
One of those congregants was Pauline Holmes. Holmes was born in Lebanon and raised going to Pickett Chapel.
“Going there as a child was a beautiful thing,” Holmes said. “There were activities for children of all ages. The church made sure kids and the whole family were engaged.”
Holmes was attending Saturday’s event with her husband, John. While John Holmes isn’t from Lebanon originally, he said he “married into the church.”
He’s also glad to see such effort being undertaken to preserve a vital component of the city’s history. “With so much getting built around it, I’m glad someone is working to save what’s already there,” he said.
Speaking before the audience was Phil Hodge, the state archaeologist. He explained the organization’s long-term goal of starting a museum that focuses on the black history and culture in Lebanon.
“It’s about the only building of that age still around,” he said. “It was unique because black and white communities blended together there.”
Another former parishioner, Diana Griffith, said it was a great church to go to as a child. “We just had fun there,” she said at the fundraiser. “I think it’s wonderful that it’s going to become a black history museum.”
Lebanon City Councilor Camille Burdine said, “One of my favorite places, where I live and work and play is in the historic area of our square.”
She said she was delighted to participate in any event that promotes prominent pieces of Lebanon history. “Having Pickett Chapel in this area is special. It’s one of the oldest buildings in Wilson County and I think anyone who can should support the restoration.”
Referring to the grant and the committee’s efforts to reach its fundraising goal, the councilor added, “It’s been a long time coming, and I hope this will be the year we get this pledge done.”
