Members of Knights of Columbus Council 9787 launch a pumpkin Saturday during the first Pumpkin Squashin' event at the Wilson County Expo Center. The crew was getting a feel for the catapults range and accuracy. During the daylong event, entrants competed in feats of strength (throwing pumpkins) and accuracy (aiming for targets with catapulted pumpkins). Proceeds support the council charitable works.
