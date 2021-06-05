A special, colorful baby grand piano brought spirit and hope to Wilson County at its unveiling in Green Hill High School on Wednesday.
The piano itself was the genesis of “And the Music Played On,” an art project full of visual art, music, stories, song and dance.
DeAna Duncan, Green Hill’s audio/visual production teacher, received the piano from Gillian Mak, her former student at Wilson Central High School, after the March 2020 tornado.
Mak lost her house due to the tornado, and her mother’s baby grand piano was one of the few things that survived. The Maks did not want to lose their piano, but at the same time, they did not know what to do with it.
So, Gillian reached out to Duncan.
They eventually decided to use it as an artistic statement on the trials and tribulations of those affected by last year’s tornado.
Green Hill’s STEM students, guided by teacher Robert Brindos, helped out by designing an audio/visual system into the piano that stores a variety of performances and recordings.
The performances and recordings included dance pieces from the dance students of Green Hill, choreographed by their dance teacher Christine Elliot, and from Wilson Central’s dance students, choreographed by their dance teacher Nicki Belsante.
Duncan also choreographed an original dance for the project, which was inspired by a dream she had two years ago.
She described the dream as her waking up under a sheet on the floor in a room filled with debris and furniture covered with white sheets.
“In that dream, there was music and dancers, and it was just super vivid,” said Duncan. “The dancers were underneath the sheets, and when the sheets were taken off, they came to life.”
Duncan, who taught dance at the time in Wilson Central, originally planned on translating her dream into a dance piece for the spring recital last year. However, the recital got canceled due to the tornado.
Duncan’s piece would eventually be presented at Wilson Central’s spring recital this year.
WCHS’ choir also contributed to the performances alongside West Wilson Middle School’s choir and Green Hill’s vocal ensemble.
The piano presented stories of Wilson County residents affected by the tornado through video displayed on an iPad placed on the piano’s rack.
More than 100 students from Green Hill, West Wilson, and Stoner Creek Elementary designed a pattern for the piano’s exterior painting.
The design featured a flaming phoenix, which Duncan said it symbolizes a phoenix rising from the tornado debris.
The Tennessee Valley Authority and Middle Tennessee Electric provided grants for the project.
The piano will be placed into storage for the summer, though Duncan hopes it can be used for special events in the community.
