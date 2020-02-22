Passionate singing, thundering drums and dramatic readings were just a few of the ways the community expressed themselves during Cumberland University’s fourth annual “A Wrinkle In Time” event Thursday in Baird Chapel.
AFRO, a student organization, has hosted the event since its inception as a way to celebrate African American icons and engage the campus on issues from police brutality to black on black crime in the U.S.
“This year, my agenda for this program was to highlight all the hardships African Americans go through these days instead of focusing on the history,” AFRO’s president Shaquillra Taylor said. “We have a lot of problems going on now, and learning the history is significant but knowing what’s going on right now and acknowledging those things is big.”
Mt. Juliet Chief of Police James Hambrick and Sandhill Church of Christ member Veronica Hoskin, of LaVergne, were among the guest speakers brought in to touch on those issues.
“I wrestled with myself about talking about it because I’m a product of black on black crime,” Hoskin said. “My son was murdered, and I wanted to talk about how heartbreaking it was the day that I found out. But instead, I want to talk about some of the things that cause black on black crime in our communities.”
Hoskin sees education inside and outside the home as the best way to prevent violence, particularly when it comes to shaping a child’s moral compass.
“Everything starts from home,” she said. “That seed we plant as parents, in order for it to blossom we have to water it and we have to nurture it. So many times, idle minds are the devil’s workshop, and in our communities a lot of times our kids are left idle because parents, most of us are working two or three jobs.”
With the wealth of information available online, Hoskins said it becomes easier for children to be negatively influenced during their time alone if parents don’t step in to offset it.
“We need to start being present,” she said. “We need to start taking and nurturing these babies in the way we want them to go, and we’ve got to pull together and bring our communities back together.”
The number of young people committing violent crimes is also a concern for Hambrick, who spoke about police brutality and the likelihood those children will come into contact with officers.
“We’re in pursuit of people 12, 13 and 14 years old,” he said. “And they’re not stopping, they’re running. I fear that nothing’s going to be said about it until one of them is laying dead on the ground, whether they were shot by an officer or the owner of that vehicle.”
Hambrick said police officers need to give respect to gain it from their communities, and that a department leader’s outlook can go a long way in shaping how its officers interact.
“At the Mt. Juliet Police Department, I say there are times where we have to be scary, but there is never a time when we have to be rude,” he said. “I don’t tolerate rudeness. There are some ways we were brought up that we’ve gotten away from, and we have to get back to them.”
Integrity and accountability are two of the virtues he stressed, recalling losses and setbacks from his own life.
“If it wasn’t for God’s grace and mercy, I’d be out there just like anybody else getting into anything and everything,” he said. “I believe in rising above because we are children of God. My mama committed suicide when I was 11 ½ years old … you are in power to be what you want to be, don’t let anybody take that away from you.”
“My door at the police department is always open,” he said. “I tell young people all the time, don’t wait until you get locked up to call Chief Hambrick. Come and see me beforehand. If you’re feeling pressured or somebody’s trying to get you into something, come and see the chief on the front end. We’ll do all we can to help you.”
The emotional weight of the speakers’ topics was balanced out by performances from several students, whether through music, poetry, art or presentation. Attendees also shared a meal together midway through the evening.
Afro’s faculty sponsor Kerry Ann Moore said the students are responsible for coordinating the event, and their efforts have led to growing community support over the years.
“I think this year’s event went really well,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people from the community here that haven’t been before. One thing Afro is great about is having those difficult conversations, and seeing everyone show up to this gives me a lot of hope for Wilson County, our school and our community. It’s important to bring in more voices to be heard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.