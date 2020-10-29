The Auto Club Group announced a series of $5,000 grants for Tennessee’s K-12 schools on Tuesday to support education during COVID-19.
Schools can apply for one of the 10 available 2020 Academic Enrichment Grants through Nov. 20, and multiple schools from the same district can receive one.
“For over 115 years AAA has worked with schools to provide a safer environment and educational opportunities for millions of school children, “ AAA Public Affairs director Stephanie Milani said in a press release. “We are honored to continue that tradition by providing funding to schools at a time when they need it most.”
Potential uses for the grant funds include health and safety products, printers for remote teachers, professional development resources, books for remote students, school supplies and virtual aides.
The grants must go to a public or private K-12 Tennessee school or district. Grant award recipients cannot use funds on travel expenses, staff positions or overtime. The funds will be allocated this calendar year but are also available to spend in 2021.
A copy of the grant application is available online at https://media.acg.aaa.com//content/1205/files/AAA%20Academic%20Enrichment%20Grant%202020%20TN-final(2).pdf.
