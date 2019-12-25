The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee, along with ACLU's national organization, is suing Mt. Juliet in federal court over a zoning ordinance that effectively bans surgical abortions in the city limits.
Mt. Juliet's City Commission passed the ordinance, which limits surgical abortion clinics to industrial zones, at a special called meeting in March two days after women's clinic Carafem opened in the city.
Because of language that also bans surgical abortions within 1,000 feet of churches, schools and other facilities, the ordinance functionally prevents the procedure inside city limits.
"The ACLU of Tennessee and our partners filed this lawsuit to ensure that when a woman has made the very personal decision to end her pregnancy based on her own personal circumstances, she can still access abortion care without politicians interfering," ACLU of Tennessee Executive Director Hedy Weinberg said. "Passing an ordinance whose sole purpose is to prevent women from having abortions and doctors from providing a specific medical procedure is unconstitutional. We are asking the court to declare the Mt. Juliet ordinance unconstitutional and to issue an injunction preventing the city from enforcing it."
Andrew Beck, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said the ordinance violates the undue burden standard, a constitutional test applied by the U.S. Supreme Court, by overly restricting abortion access.
As of press time, Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty has not returned a request for comment, but he told the Mt. Juliet News in April that Carafem opened without applying for permits through the city.
"If you live in a subdivision and one of your neighbors wants to open up a gas station, they can't do that," he said. "That would infringe on your rights as a property owner. We have zoning in our
city, and every city, so that uses are proper. All we did (at the meeting) is what we do time to time, is change and modify the zoning ordinance."
Commissioners at the meeting also indicated support for the ordinance because of anti-abortion positions and talks with their constituents.
"I was disgusted to hear they plan to open in my district and my town," former District 4 Commissioner Brian Abston said before voting in favor of the ordinance. "I realize they have rights, but my constituents and I don't want it here. I am pro-life so I will take any action possible within the law to make sure it's not here."
Through the ACLU, Carafem stated that it has turned away multiple women seeking abortion services as a result of the ordinance, though precise figures are unavailable.
"When we opened a reproductive health care and family planning center in the Nashville metro area to serve the people of Tennessee, we were quickly met with opposition," Carafem's Chief Operating Officer Melissa Grant said in a news release. "We are filing this lawsuit with the ACLU to fight not only against an unfair, obstructive zoning ordinance, but to stand up for Tennesseans who deserve access to safe, comprehensive abortion care, regardless of their political or social opinion."
Medical abortions, which use pills rather than a surgical procedure, are still available at the clinic and are considered effective until approximately 10 weeks of pregnancy.
Planned Parenthood's Nashville location is the closest alternative for women in Mt. Juliet who do not qualify for medical abortions, but Beck said it typically has a two to three week delay period.
"The other option is to drive hundreds of miles to Knoxville or Atlanta," he said. "A lot of people who call in requesting an abortion are low-income, and it's not feasible for them to make that round-trip and pay for a hotel. The city is essentially stopping the provision of care for no good reason."
