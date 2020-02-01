In an effort to compel the board into hiring more coaches at the new Green Hill High School and alleviate any concerns from parents of student-athletes, Wilson County Schools Athletic Director Chuck Whitlock said he has worked closely with the Tennessee Secondary Athletic Association in an attempt to make a smooth transition for students who get caught in the wave of school rezoning scheduled for the fall 2020 semester. The plan centers around the urgency needed for more coaches.
Whitlock said the new high school scheduled to open in the fall, Green Hill High, has just one football coach at the moment which concerns him. He told the Wilson County Board of Education Thursday night how important it is that these students not lose any time meeting their new coaches and creating a conditioning plan at their new school. The plan, according to Whitlock, is created in order to keep the student from taking too much time off from a sport and causing injury to his or her body as a result of not keeping in shape. He said summertime is not the time to let the students take a break.
“Technically, high school sports never take a break, if they aren’t playing they’re practicing,” said Whitlock. “Summertime is when there is a lot of conditioning, practicing or playing.“
With all high school athletes, there are rules put in place by the TSSAA controlling, for example, the number of hours they can practice, what kind of protective gear they should wear and of course, where they live. In the past, there has never been an issue between TSSAA and the rezoning of students in Wilson County due to a new school being opened.
Whitlock said a transition plan with TSSAA has been created and he hopes that within a little over a week the board can start seeing that plan in action. He said there would be no time to waste since there is never really downtime for student-athletes and time is of the essence.
“These kids should be practicing and should meet their new coaches as soon as possible,” said Whitlock. “They should be coming up with workout schedules.”
Some board members expressed their concerns about students having to move to other schools whether as student-athletes or not. During questioning from the board, board member Bill Robinson expressed his agitation.
“I am really irritated about this transfer situation,” said Robinson. “I mean I don’t know who these kids are that are being transferred.”
After the meeting, Robinson declined to elaborate on his irritation.
According to Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker, the decision to rezone high school students before the fall 2020 school year has been decided on for approximately one year.
“The rezone maps have already been determined and approved through the board,” said Barker. “They are available on our website.”
Wilson County Director of Schools Donna Wright told the board that Monday night, during the regular board meeting, she and Green Hill High School Principal Kevin Dawson would address the board to update them on any programs and athletic additions at Green Hill.
