The Wilson County Budget Committee formally approved the upcoming budget on Thursday night, which will now go before the full county commission for consideration.
As a final wrap-up on the year, the committee had to approve a few, last-minute department expenditures.
Wilson County Finance Director Aaron Maynard explained that the county’s agriculture center had to move some money into a line item designated for fuel costs to cover the remainder of the year.
The agriculture center was not the only county department requesting transfers for fuel. Wilson County Schools Deputy Finance Director Michael Smith similarly asked the budget committee for approval to move funding around to cover the school system’s increased cost of fuel.
According to AAA, on Monday, the average cost of a gallon of regular gasoline in Tennessee was $4.64 after increasing 14 cents over the course of last week. That total represents a 47-cent increase over one month ago and a $1.76-increase since last year.
“For the second week in a row, Tennesseans saw record-breaking prices at the pump, “ said Megan Cooper, a AAA spokesperson. “Price fluctuation is likely again this week as the price of crude oil still remains high and increases in demand are expected. One bit of good news for Tennesseans, though, is that Tennessee moved up one spot this week to the eighth-least expensive market in the nation.”
The average cost for a gallon of diesel fuel was $5.62.
Jail staffing issues
Another request, made by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, was to cover overtime caused by workers covering open shifts. The office’s assistant chief, Lance Howell, provided an update on the staffing situation at the jail that has prompted the need for extra overtime.
“As of last week, we had approximately 22 openings at the jail,” Howell said. “We made a lot of headway this week. I think we got three that were hired this week and six more in the pipeline trying to go through the process. We are trying to gain all the ground that we can.”
Since those positions are open, it does mean that money, which would normally be set aside for payroll, reverts back to general funds.
The full county commission will still have to formally approve the budget through a vote. That vote will be held during the next regularly-scheduled county commission meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse, on June 20. The meeting will not start until the conclusion of a public hearing, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Expecting less-than-normal input from residents, the budget committee agreed to move the public hearing, which is required before any final vote on the budget can be made, 30 minutes closer to the official start time of the Wilson County Commission’s regularly-scheduled meeting. In year’s past, the public hearing would commence at 6 p.m.
