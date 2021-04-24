Sunday will mark the end of an era as Highland Heights Church of Christ holds its final worship services at 505 N. Cumberland St.
The congregation, which has met at that location for 70 years, will move a few blocks up Coles Ferry Pike to the intersection with North Castle Heights Avenue. It’s first service in the new location will be an abbreviated Wednesday night gathering to test out the systems before the first Sunday morning worship May 2.
Highland Heights’ inaugural worship service was held Jan. 7, 1951 in a house recently purchased by Dr. Sam McFarland behind what was then Lebanon High School (now the Criminal Justice Center). An auditorium was built in 1952 and the building was expanded with a basement and two classroom wings during the 1960s (when the old house was demolished) and an addition to the front in the ’80s.
The church building was sold to Wilson County about two years ago and the church purchased the property at Coles Ferry and North Castle Heights.
F.H. Gates, Highland Heights’ family minister whose mother-in-law, Jo Beard, is the only charter adult member from the first worship service still attending the church (a few other current members attended the early services as children), said the congregation was averaging around 230 in Sunday morning attendance before the pandemic when services had to go exclusively online for a couple of months. He said attendance has been building back toward that number. Live streaming, which began before COVID, has been available throughout.
Sunday’s service will begin at 9 a.m. with the final evening worship at 6 p.m. Gates said friends, family and especially former members are invited for the final meeting at the old building.
(0) comments
