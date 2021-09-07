The Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame has announced the 2021 class of inductees ahead of next week’s annual banquet.
“The purpose of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame is to recognize citizens of Wilson County who have made a significant impact on agriculture in Wilson County, Tennessee, nationally or worldwide” said Ben Powell, the hall’s chairman, in a news release. “We feel the time is right to pay tribute to these very deserving individuals. Each has made significant contributions to Wilson County agriculture, as well as Wilson County in general.”
The following individuals will be part of the 12th class of inductees into the Hall of Fame:
Albert H. Goodall
Albert Harrison Goodall was born in the Tuckers Crossroads community on December 24th, 1897 to William Hardin Goodall and Bell Carson Goodall. He was a member of Bethlehem Church of Christ all his life. Albert started his farming operation raising hogs, sheep, and cattle. Later he implemented a grade B dairy operation. He became a member in the American Angus Association in 1944, then began showing registered Angus cattle on the local, state, and national levels.
On November 21, 1949 Albert was one of a group of farmers that had a dream to organize a farm supply store where farmers could pool their purchases for a better selection and more affordable prices. At the time money was hard to come by, but Albert being one of the visionary farmers who seeing the obvious need went door to door selling co-op membership for $1 each. He served on the first board of directors for the Wilson Farmers Cooperative along with 11 other farmers who had the same vision.
He was elected in 1954 to serve on the Quarterly Court now known as the Wilson County Commission representing the Tuckers Crossroads area. With losing his father so early in life he learned the importance of being helped and helping others. This life lesson and passion for helping people, especially farmers, served him well in the position of manager of the local Production Credit Association. There he was able to loan money to farmers who might not be able to borrow from traditional lending institutions. He served the community in that capacity for 21 years helping farmers with their farm credit needs.
Roy and Diane Major
Roy Wilson and Diane Rhodes Major were both born in 1953 and were married in 1976. They met during their last semester at MTSU. Roy was raised in the Norene community. Roy’s parents Will Allen and Sammie Bradshaw Major and brothers Allen and Dan milked cows and raised tobacco on their Century Farm. Tobacco crops, custom work and Wilson Farmers Co-op helped Roy earn his degree in ag business and education. And even though he was offered a teaching job at Lebanon, he stayed on the farm.
Diane, however, was raised in a subdivision in Murfreesboro with roots in the Twelve Corner Community. She graduated with a degree in secondary education with plans for teaching and coaching but decided that this farming occupation was worth a try. They rented the Robert Rose homeplace from Mr. Bob Donnell in the Doaks Crossroads Community. Three years later, they purchased the farm. Roy began milking Grade B in a side shed of the old barn and in 1985 a new Grade A facility was built.
Roy served as a State FFA officer & Noble Ruler of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He currently serves on the Wilson County Planning Commission, Tennessee Dairy Producers Association Board, Tennessee Dairy Promotion Board and is a Farm Bureau member. He has been honored as the Wilson County Conservation Farmer of the Year.
Diane raised all the baby calves, set tobacco, drove trucks/tractors, coached baseball teams, and coached the 4-H Dairy Quiz Bowl. Her Dairy Judging teams qualified for national contests. Currently you can find Diane at the Wilson County Soil Conservation Office always listening to stories about the history of Wilson County agriculture. She is a longtime member of the Livestock Committee for the Wilson County Fair, Treasurer of the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame and the Hale Moss Memorial Scholarship, and the coordinator of the 19-year Farm Days for all second graders in Wilson County. Major Dairy now includes 650 acres that are owned or operated with 240 milk cows.
Henry and Paula Oldfield
Henry Odell Oldfield, the oldest of six children, was born in the Watkins Community of Van Zandt County, Texas. He was raised there on a tenant farm that was later gifted to his father. Henry was educated in the Wise community near Canton, Texas. In 1941 he enlisted in the Coast Guard, serving five years.
Paula Evelyn Groom was the middle daughter of six children. She spent her childhood in Liberty, Tennessee, before the Groom family moved to Watertown when she was a freshman. Paula graduated from Watertown High School in 1941 at the age of 16. In the summer of 1941 Paula moved to Canton, Texas, to live with her mother’s sister in hopes of continuing her education. It was there that Paula first met the handsome, red-headed Henry Odell Oldfield.
During World War II while stationed in Memphis, Henry would hitchhike to Watertown to court Paula. They were married on March 21, 1943 and made their home on Linwood Road in Watertown. He built a Grade A dairy parlor with a pipeline-pit style herringbone system that was top of the line. His dairy was visited by county agricultural students, numerous area dairy farmers, and neighbors. Henry and Paula operated the dairy for 35 years.
Paula was a volunteer 4-H Leader for 20 years and was awarded the Florence Lester Memorial Leadership Award in the 1970s. Paula transported numerous 4-H participants to county and district competitions. She served as President of the American Legion Auxiliary and was active in the TXR Grange, Home Demonstration Club and Senior Citizens Club.
Henry served on the Watertown Special School District Board and the Wilson County Board of Education, as well as being a Deacon and church treasurer for many years. Henry raised and educated four daughters on a farmer’s salary. After the girls graduated and left home, he sold the dairy and purchased a bulldozer, starting his second career. He loved land clearing and improving the looks of his community.
Donald Rowland
Donald Gene Rowland was born January 10, 1935 in Dekalb County, Tennessee to Elmer and Berdie Rowland. When he was 11 years old, his mom and dad bought a dairy farm on Tuckers Gap Road in Lebanon. In addition to the dairy, they also raised tobacco, hay, corn, and a garden. After moving to Lebanon, he went to McClain School where he played basketball and football and he attended Lebanon High School. Donald then joined the United States Navy in November 1953. During his navy years, he served in Japan as an aviation mechanic. He served on the USS Essex and was discharged in September 1957.
After returning home, Donald married Doris Cripps and worked at Otis Elevator for a short while. Soon he went back to farming on the family farm. In 1959, he bought his first new tractor, a John Deere 730 which he still uses on the farm today. Little did he know that this purchase would be the start of his longtime career. One day during hay season, he walked into Donnell Motor Company, the local John Deere dealer, needing a part for his hay baler. He was told that they only kept one of this part on hand and they had sold it the day before. The part would have to be ordered. Frustrated and on his way out the door, he mumbled a little too loud “I ought to just buy the place!” Enoch Comer, the parts man who had just waited on Donald, followed him out the door and said, “It’s for sale.”
So, Donald borrowed the money, rented the building and opened Rowland Implement Company in April 1963. As property around the dealership became available for sale, Donald bought it and built and new, much larger building in 1975. Also, in the early ‘70s Donald began buying land between Leeville Pike and Hickory Ridge Road. This farm, or “The Hill” as it’s called, grew into 230 acres. Now he raises beef cattle, hay, and a garden.
In 2006 John Deere decided that it was time for him to close. He always said he wanted to work for 50 years, but that was not to be. After 43 years of hard work, employees who became family, lots of wonderful customers, and a whole lot of joy, Donald closed the doors for the last time. At 85 years old he has come full circle, he’s back to farming full-time.
The Sept. 14 banquet will be in the Wilson County EXPO Building at the Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon with a reception at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 6:30 pm. Area FFA and 4-H Members will serve as ushers for the evening. Tickets can be purchased from Diane Major by calling 615-444-1890 ext. 3. The cost is $20 each. Jordan’s Catering will be preparing the meal.
“We want folks to come together to recognize these deserving individuals on Sept. 14,” said Powell. “We owe these folks a great deal of gratitude for everything they have done for agriculture.”
In addition to Powell, members of the board of directors of the Wilson County Agriculture Hall of Fame are Keith Harrison, vice chairman; Jeffrey Turner, secretary; Diane Major, treasurer; and Ruth Correll, Louis Fletcher, Isabel Hall and Neal Oakley. The organizers have established a nonprofit to enable them to raise money to be used for a building at the Ward Agricultural Center to be dedicated to the individuals inducted into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame.
“Any funds raised over and above the costs of putting on the annual banquet will be set aside for the building,” said Turner.
For info on the Wilson County Ag Hall of Fame, visit www.wilson countyaghalloffame.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.