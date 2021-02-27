Lebanon’s municipal airport is a significant economic engine to Wilson County, generating millions in revenue. Airport manager and Direct Flight Solutions CEO Heather Bay says things are just taking off.
According to a study by Tennessee Department of Transportation, the airport accounted for revenues exceeding $53 million in 2019. This total accounts for revenue from typical aviation expenses like fuel sales and maintenance as well as the spending visitors do when they get here.
Air carrier and general aviation services, airport management, construction and hangar rents all figure into this number. Bay said rent from tenants represents a large share of revenue the airport brings in. Bay said that 40 new hangars are currently in development, which she estimates will bring as many as 50 new jobs to the airport.
“The city recognizes the significant economic contributions that the airport has on our city and region,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said in a news release.
Bell also said that he appreciated TDOT for its diligence in tracking and measuring this information. “Our participation in these programs allow us to further understand the measurable positive impact the airport has locally.”
Between the flight departments of local companies, such as Cracker Barrel, full-time staff and flight school instructors, there are over 260 people employed at the airport. But it does more than just employ people. With three flight school programs, expansive hangar systems and 5,000 foot runway, it attracts visitors, students and tenants from around the country.
The airport’s proximity to Nashville and relatively easy access to the skies make it an appealing destination. Crowded traffic and runways in Nashville, Smyrna and Murfreesboro make it more attractive. “We can have you from your car to the skies in 10 minutes,” Bay said in an interview Friday.
Another reason people are choosing the airport is the 1,800-foot turf runway. Not many airports offer this kind of setting, which makes the airport a uniquely popular destination for certain types of flight training.
”Lebanon Municipal Airport is making strides to better our economy and provide safe travel for residents and visitors,” Bay said in a news release.
Miles Dillon is the senior supervisor of airport operations and a former flight instructor. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in aeronautics. Dillon said the airport’s three flight schools attract students from across the state. There are currently about 100 students between the schools, Class Bravo Air, Advanced Tailwheel Training and Wings of Eagles.
One student, Kel Davis of Wilson County, has been training with Class Bravo Air to get his commercial pilot license for two years. He has compiled 211 hours in the sky.
Flying has always been a passion for Davis. On Friday, he was in the air on a cloudy, rainy day to hone his skills at flying by the airplane’s instruments.
“It can be very disorienting when you can’t see where you’re going but it forces you to apply your training and use your instruments,” he said.
Davis plans to get his instructor’s license in April.
