Amazon.com Inc. plans to open a delivery station at 1000 Richard Petty Way in Lebanon this year, according to an email from an Amazon spokeswoman.
The station, along with another being opened in La Vergne, will “create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one,” Amazon’s Ashley Lansdale said in the email.
She did not have a specific date for the opening of the site, which is adjacent to the Nashville Superspeedway off Interstate 840.
According to Lansdale, packages are sent from the compnay’s fulfillment and sorting centers to the delivery stations, where they are put on trucks for “last mile” delivery. The stations create the opportunity for people to start businesses delivering packages for the e-commerce giant.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto told Lansdale, “Wilson County is honored to be a part of the growth of Amazon. They are a tremendous community partner and a large part of how our county will operate going forward during these times we are living in. We are thankful for the people of Amazon who continue to think outside the box and expand their organization in Wilson County. We believe it is a win-win situation.”
