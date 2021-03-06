Wilson County residents interested in becoming Amazon associates are now one step closer to employment. Announcements went out Monday that hiring information would be disseminated to those who text “MJNOW” to 77088.
In the past three days, several positions have been advertised across numerous job-hunting websites like Indeed.com and ZipRecruiter. However, Brittany Parmley, Amazon’s public relations manager in the Nashville metro area, said the hiring process hasn’t officially begun, but urged those interested to register for the text alerts.
Amazon announced plans to open the Mt. Juliet location back in the fall of 2019. Parmley said the exact date for opening had not been announced yet, but that it would be late spring or early summer of this year.
“This is going to be a facility that is bringing in 3,000 full- and part-time jobs,” Parmley said.
Parmley said full-time positions will account for roughly one third of that total. She said that Amazon, “operates off of customer demand,” which determines staffing needs.
Full-time employees can expect to start at $15 per hour. Additional benefits include, health, dental and vision insurance as well as a 401(k) matching program.
The facility will be the second of its kind in the state, utilizing robotic equipment for larger items while still retaining human help for more typical Amazon packages.
Other technology will include a thermal detection device to determine if an employee or visitor is experiencing a fever, as well as a system designed to monitor employees’ proximity to one another. The machine tracks associate movement and sends up a warning signal when they get too close.
After a year in which COVID-19 redefined safe working conditions, Parmley said Amazon aims to not only keep up but set the standard.
Amazon employees can also explore the Career Choices program offered through the company. If employees opt to participate in an academic degree program, Amazon may help foot the bill, even if the degree is unrelated to Amazon operations. Parmley said this measure is to promote personal growth within the company.
Mt. Juliet Mayor John Maness said Friday, “It’s a wonderful thing to see jobs created in our area. We think the exposure will bring other opportunities along with Amazon.”
Maness also quelled concerns about traffic increases that typically accompany large-scale industrial development. He said that Amazon’s location next to and easy access from the interstate, will keep that additional traffic from congesting Mt. Juliet Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.