MOSCOW — The Russian ambassador to the United States says Washington has ordered 24 Russian diplomats to leave the country by Sept. 3, a move that comes shortly after the U.S. said it laid off nearly 200 local staffers working for its diplomatic missions in Russia.
“Almost all of them will leave without replacements because Washington has abruptly tightened visa issuing procedures,” said Russian mbassador Anatoly Antonov.
“Russian diplomatic missions in the United States are still forced to work under unprecedented restrictions that not only remain in effect, but are stepped up,” Antonov added.
“The expulsions of diplomats are implemented under far-fetched pretexts now and then. Last December the State Department unilaterally established a three-year limit on the assignment period for Russian personnel in the United States that, as far as we know, is not applied to any other country,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.