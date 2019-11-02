Animals rescued

Staff with Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control walk away from a residence in Greenhill Trailer Park. The search warrant was executed Wednesday at a home in Greenhill Trailer Park after an investigation revealed that animals could be in danger. Three dogs and one cat, appearing to be in very poor health, were removed from the home and immediately transported by Animal Care and Control to be evaluated and treated by a veterinarian, according to Mt. Juliet Police. The resident is cooperating with detectives, and the investigation is on-going.

Mark Bellew • All Hands Fire Photos