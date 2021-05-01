In recognition of National Bike Month, the Mt. Juliet Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is hosting its sixth annual community ride.
Ride Mt. Juliet is a 5.5-mile event intended for riders of all ages and skill levels and will take place on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.
Ride Mt. Juliet will start and finish in the Mt. Juliet Police Department parking lot on Charlie Daniels Parkway. The course will travel through the middle school parking lot to Woodridge Place and then follow a marked course that includes the Jackson Hills greenway before returning to the police department. Riders will follow a firetruck from MJPD to the Jackson Hills Greenway and the Mt. Juliet Police Department will be present to ensure the safety for all riders.
In addition to the ride, the police department will conduct a bicycle rodeo in the MJPD parking lot. The rodeo provides young riders the skills needed to become safer bicyclists. All cyclists are required to wear a helmet and sign a waiver. A parent or guardian must accompany riders under the age of 12.
The Veloteers Bicycle Club and Bikers Choice Bicycle Shop will provide a free Bontrager bike helmet to the first 20 children, 12 and younger. Children 10 and under can also register to win a youth bicycle being given away from Biker’s Choice and the BPAC. Sign up will be at the registration tent, and the drawing will be held after the ride. You must be present to win.
The Veloteers Bicycle Club is also providing a free foldable sport water bottle to each participant.
The Mt. Juliet BPAC is composed of volunteers from the community with the expressed purpose of guiding the city plans for safe walking, running, and cycling infrastructure improvements. The BPAC provides a venue for public input on matters related to bicycle and pedestrian facilities and programs. The Mt. Juliet BPAC is an advisory committee to the City Commission with no decision or policy-making authority.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.