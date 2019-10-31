The Wilson County Craft Bazaar will be showcasing local artists at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m..
Genevieve Kilga, the event coordinator says the event is very important to Wilson County.
“The event has been going on for over 10 years,” Kilga said. “It’s a place for Wilson County artists to showcase and sell their merchandise. Several artists that come will win blue ribbons at the fair and then turn around and sell those pieces or copycat pieces at the bazaar.”
The event will have over 100 individual artists and Family Community Education clubs (FCE) selling their work.
“The participants are FCE clubs or they’re small mom and pop vendors that make these crafts as a hobby to supplement their income,” Kilga said.
The majority of funds raised by organizations will be donated in some form.
“All of that money that’s raised by whatever they have on their table is immediately turned back into the community through donations, Christmas projects, and scholarships for high school seniors, for example,” Kilga said.
The Gun and Knife Show will also be at the expo center on Saturday, so Kilga is encouraging people to stop by for both events.
“People can go to both events in one, they can go to the gun show and then come by and check out the craft bazaar,” Kilga said.
The event is free and lunch will be provided. There will be a wide variety of goods available, including jewelry, honey, linens, wood crafts, and homemade dog treats.
