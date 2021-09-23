An ongoing restoration project for Pickett Chapel church in Lebanon will be the subject of a fundraiser on Sept. 25. However, organizers hope to raise more than just money, they’re looking to raise awareness, too.
The Wilson County Black History Committee is hosting the fundraising event at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. Starting at 6 p.m. and running until 9:30 p.m. the event promises food, fun and time with friends celebrating a historic piece of the city’s history.
Musical guest Reginald Wooten and Friends will headline the entertainment. Meanwhile WCBHC President Mary Harris’s son, Vincent, will serve as the master of ceremonies.
This will be the eighth annual fundraiser for Pickett Chapel, but committee member Bill Moss said that it’s about raising more than money. It’s about raising awareness.
“Hopefully, this event brings awareness to the importance of Pickett Chapel, the restoration of the church, and its place in the overall history of Lebanon and Wilson County,” Moss said. “We have to remember history and we need to do everything we can to preserve history, especially at this historic spot.
From the time of its construction, Pickett Chapel has been an integral part of the history of Lebanon and Wilson County. Built by slaves and free blacks who were skilled laborers circa 1829, the historic building is in need of restoration and revitalization to preserve this part of the community’s history.
Moss said of the church’s restoration project that the committee has “accomplished a lot in the last year and a half. We have built an annex and are close to finishing it.”
“A lot of work and sweat have been donated from a lot of people to make it a reality,” he said.
Of the event at the Capitol Theatre, Moss said, “We try to do events that everyone would feel comfortable attending, so we’re just suggesting dress as business casual.”
In addition to the food and music, there will be a dance floor, a screening about the restoration of the chapel and a silent auction.
Tickets are $75 per person, or a table for eight can be purchased for $550. Tickets are available at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and at the door the day of the event if any remain.
