The Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will once again partner with the City of Lebanon and First Baptist Church to present Halloween on the Square on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“This is a fun town tradition,” said Bernie Ash, the mayor of Lebanon. “There are always hundreds of people on the square. People have just grown to really love this event.”
There will be free hotdogs and candy to enjoy, courtesy of Lebanon Public Safety.
The ghoul parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and anyone in costumes may participate for free. Costume judging will take place during the ghoul parade.
Contestants will be split into 4 categories: Ages 0 to 5, 6 to 13, 14 and older, and group costumes.
Cash prizes will be awarded in each group. The overall best costume will be named “Ghoul of the Night” and receive $100 sponsored by Ritchason Auctioneers Inc.
Registration for the Ghoul Parade and Costume Contest will be from 5 to 6 p.m. located north of The Square by beside Neddy Jacobs’s Cabin and Burger King.
The stage, music, and costume contest are presented by Hawks Specialty Services.
For more information about Halloween on the Square, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 615-444-5503.
