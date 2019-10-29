Anti-drug program earns county award

Wilson County has been recognized for excellence in protective services through Stop the Stigma: DrugFree WilCo for Youth Awareness.
The award recognizes the efforts of DrugFree WilCo to prevent and reduce drug misuse and addiction by providing education and awareness of resources to youth and adults. Since its creation in August 2018, DrugFree WilCo has hosted multiple town hall meetings and public outreach events covering topics such as the opioid crisis, addiction and recovery. Through these efforts, DrugFree WilCo has addressed the stigmas associated with drug addiction and gives people tools to prevent addiction. The effort has reached at least 683 people and engaged over 100 volunteers.
The award was presented Sept. 25 by the Greater Nashville Regional Council, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the TN General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, and provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area.
