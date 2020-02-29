A 240-unit apartment complex in the Lebanon Marketplace development is set to begin construction early next month, with the first units projected to be available by December.
The Lebanon Planning Commission approved the location in March 2019, with final staff approval granted in December 2019. SR Residential Partners LLC is currently securing building permits.
“I think having an apartment complex at that location is going to be a good thing for the city,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said. “It won’t affect single-family homes, it’s a good location and I think it’s going to bring retail in. It’s a win-win situation for Lebanon.”
SR Residential partner Ben Schaedle said units will have one to three bedrooms and several amenities. Pricing estimates are not yet available.
“This will be a class A multifamily community,” he said. “We’ll have a resort style pool, lounge area, a large clubhouse, grills and a dog park with washing facilities.”
As part of Lebanon Marketplace, the currently unnamed project will join Home Depot, Chili’s, Wilson County Motors and Twice Daily’s. The lot also includes approximately 76,000 square feet of potential retail space, according to site developer SouthStar’s website.
“This is going to be located west of the airport and north of Home Depot,” city planner Seth Harrison said. “It will have eight residential buildings and one leasing office/club house.”
The project coincides with continued growth in Wilson County, particularly as it relates to Nashville.
“As the greater Nashville entryway continues to grow and push out, we see this as an opportunity,” Schaedle said. “We hope to offer an alternative to higher-priced units in downtown Nashville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.