The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals approved plans for a bed and breakfast facility in Lebanon during its meeting Thursday, but denied a commercial operation’s continuance in a residentially zoned district.
The Damelyn Rose Farmhouse will feature a 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom floor plan and will be located on a 31-acre tract on Gwynn Lane, part of the Circle S Farms also known as the Graves-Wright Farm. According to the Circle S Farms’ website, the farm has been run by the same family since before the Civil War.
Where the proposed bed and breakfast will be is less than a mile away from owner and operator Donnie Steed’s homestead on Old Laguardo Road. The property consists of 5.02 acres and is zoned A-1 Agricultural.
In addition to the basement and storm shelter, there will be multiple accommodations including a moderate sized kitchen and an open-floor living room. There is also a roundabout in the yard where parking for up to six cars will be available, and a fully-functioning platted private sewer system.
Steed plans to list the property on AirBnB, a company that operates an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals, and tourism activities.
Steed does not plan to offer breakfast, per his proposal to the board, but guests will have access to the kitchen to cook freely for themselves.
Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear said the reason this had to come before the board of zoning appeals was because it’s considered a “use permissible on appeal,” which means it wasn’t previously denied by the Planning Commission, like many cases the board normally hears.
Sneed’s proposal met unanimous board approval, but Board Member Perry Neal did add to the requirements for that approval a noise ordinance that would be in effect from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. as well as a limit on guests per stay to six.
The limit on guests pertains to the sewer and septic capacity on site as outlined in county bylaws.
The use was approved for a year, after which time, the board will revisit it for renewal so long as there aren’t any major disruptions caused by its presence.
Double E’s gets the axe
Another commercial entity’s owners didn’t get the outcome they were hoping for after the board struck down a lawn service and tree cutting company’s request to continue operating on a site zoned residential.
Double E’s Dirtworks and Tree Service is a small family owned business that operates out of a property on Nonaville Road in Mt. Juliet. The property is approximately 10 acres but because of its zoning, several of the surrounding parcels feature residential homesteads.
The owner of the property, Patricia Albino, officially filed the appeal for approval to continue using the site, but the company is run by Evan Edwards, her son. The appeal would have allowed for the property’s use as the site of the company and for the burning of the foliage brought back from off-site jobs.
Brashear said that complaints about the company began last year, and included large equipment launching from the property each morning, large fires from a burn pit, and loud noise from a wood chipper on site.
Speaking on behalf of her constituents, County Commissioner Lauren Breeze said, “What they are running is something that should be done in a commercial or industrial zone.”
Brashear said his staff recommended denial on the grounds that the zoning prohibits the operation of a commercial business in that district.
Edwards did not dispute that his company stores equipment on the property, but asked the board how it was any different than other homeowners keeping a tractor or lawn mower at their house.
The board did not see it that way, and agreed that while it may have started as a small business, its growth to its current stage prompted their denial of the request.
In a phone call Friday, Edwards said that he does intend to comply with the board and will seek another property elsewhere in a properly zoned district to conduct his business.
