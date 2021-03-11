Applications are now being accepted for the Wilson County Election Institute scheduled for March 27. The institute is a one day behind the scenes of elections learning experience.
“Elections are the culmination of actions taken each and every day in preparation for that one big day,” said Phillip Warren, administer of elections. “The election institute is an opportunity for voters to take a ‘deep dive’ and gain first-hand knowledge about the procedures and details that are involved in holding elections in Wilson County.”
In the two institutes held in 2019, 45 class members enjoyed a hands-on experience designed to give a behind the scenes look at the preparation that goes into elections in Wilson County. Participants will gain knowledge about voter registration, ballot and voting system preparation, what it takes to be a candidate and the importance of poll workers, the media and community outreach.
“This class will give attendees an understanding of the many aspects of preparation for elections and the everyday functions of the Election Commission,” said Assistant Administrator Tammy Smith. “We encourage anyone involved in a campaign, prospective candidates and citizens interested in becoming more civically involved or wanting to know how elections are administered to apply for the institute.”
The election institute will be held on March 27 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Election Commission Annex Training Room, 415 Harding Dr. in Lebanon. The classes are free with lunch and snacks available ($10 for a box lunch). The class size is limited. To reserve a seat and to learn more about the institute go to www.wilsonvotes.com or contact the Wilson County Election Commission at 615-444-0216.
