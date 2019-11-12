Scott Benson was only a few months into his senior year at MTSU when he received an unexpected call.
India Company, the Marine Corps reserve unit he joined after high school, was traveling to Saudi Arabia to serve in the Gulf War.
"I remember receiving the phone call that our Marine unit was being activated in support of Operation Desert Shield," Benson said. "My
see veterans/page a6
uncle, who was a Vietnam veteran, drove to Tennessee from out of state, as he wanted to be the one to take me as I reported for duty."
Benson, his uncle and countless other veterans were honored Monday during the Lebanon/Wilson County Veterans Day program, which saw the community gather for reflection on the Wilson County Veterans Plaza.
Following a parade led by Lt. Col. Jim Henderson, Benson shared his story with the community as the guest speaker for this year's event.
"There's something about stepping off the plane in the middle of the night in a war zone that will put things in perspective for you," he said. "Although we were an infantry unit, we essentially had a security mission during our deployment. One of our first stops was at the King Abdulaziz Naval Air Base, right on the Persian Gulf."
Benson recalled that the base was actually a compound that came complete with a soccer stadium the king had built for his son.
"We maintained base security, a command operation center, we established observation posts and we ran security patrols in the desert," he said. "We were located here when the air war began the morning of Jan. 17, 1991. In early February, India Company moved to guard the I Marine Expeditionary Force headquarters."
While on that mission, Benson's unit was tasked with checking all people and vehicles and maintaining perimeter security.
"I can remember the numerous Scud missile attacks and the significance, the value of my gas mask," he said. "When it wasn't on my face it was always either on my side or under my head as I used it for a pillow. And I remember the conclusion of Desert Storm, coming home to a wonderful family, a grateful community and nation."
For the veterans' organizations that arrange it, the program is a way to foster continued support for those who have served.
"We had a great Veterans Day parade and I've heard a lot of compliments about it," Veterans Day Committee Chair Jim Harding said. "I thank all the people, bands and schools that participated, and I think it's the best parade that we've had. There was also a flyover of aircraft done by the Red Star Squadron. They're Chinese and Russian aircraft from World War II."
In another addition to this year's program, attendees were able to collect poppies after the recognition of service and tribute to those who lost their lives in battle.
"This is a tradition, and it's a bright red flower," Harding said. "In World War I, the battlefield was kind of a dead man's land, and by the time the war ended these areas were so disturbed there were no trees, no bushes, nothing. But it was noticed the one that grew were these huge fields of poppies that covered the ground in red."
Since then, the poppies grew into a symbol of remembrance for soldiers, and they are commonly worn on Veterans Day.
"Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they ever made a difference in the world," Benson said, paraphrasing a quote from President Ronald Reagan. "Veterans don't have that problem."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.