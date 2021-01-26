Jackie Arnold has been recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award.
A state program, this initiative seeks to recognize and honor outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service. Arnold received a commemorative plaque to mark his nomination, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Wilson Bank Senior Vice President Curt Baker joined Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto in presenting Arnold with his nomination award and thanking him for his volunteer service.
Arnold was nominated by Jamie Davenport for his volunteer work with Mid-Cumberland Meals on Wheels. Arnold has volunteered with the organization for over 14 years. He is active in not only helping to package the meals but deliveries as well. His routes extend outside of county limits which, typically, is a difficult position to fill, but Mr. Arnold goes above and beyond to help those in need. Through the organization, he has been able to build longstanding relationships with seniors in the community and is known to help in countless ways.
“From taking off garbage and mowing lawns, to helping with groceries, Jackie is always there to help,” Davenport said.
In addition to helping with the Meals on Wheels program, Arnold also partners with local grocery stores to pick up “day old” baked goods and deliver them to local churches and senior centers. He has also been active in taking care of others during the pandemic.
“When the pandemic made it harder for seniors to get out and obtain food, he would personally pay for hot meals and bring them to those who needed them,” Davenport said. “He made sure his friends had water and groceries when they could no longer safely get them on their own.”
