Wilson County recorded its first COVID-19 fatality on Thursday, and Friday’s numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health show the number of cases continues to rise.
No information about the deceased person, such as age and gender, was released by the state.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Director of Community Relations Tracy Pope said Friday in a news release the hospital has not had any COVID-19 deaths. The hospital is currently treating eight patients.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, there were 129 COVID-19 cases in Wilson County, up from 123 Thursday. Statewide, the number rose from 4,634 to 4,862, with deaths up from 94 to 98.
Going forward
Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order requiring most Tennesseans to stay home for most reasons is scheduled to expires at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. He has not said he would lift the order, nor that he would extend it. The data will drive his decision, he said Thursday.
Vanderbilt University Medical Center researchers have developed a model that may help guide Lee’s decision-making. Their model has found evidence that the rate of COVID-19 infection slowing, which reduces the chance that the state will run out of hospital capacity for patients.
In a news release, they stress, that social distancing is needed to keep the rate of spread low and that any future rollback of social distancing policies must be contingent on widely available testing and comprehensive tracing of infected patients and the people they were in contact with.
“We all want to go back to some sort of normal, but to be able to relax some of the social distancing guidelines, you have to have in place widespread testing and robust contact tracing,” John Graves, associate professor of health policy and director of the new Center for Health Economic Modeling at Vanderbilt, said in the release.
The model uses daily updates from the state health department to adjust projections quickly.
“These unique advantages allow us to make more tailored predictions for our state because of our state-specific data sources, especially as we continue to feed new data into the model,” said Graves.
The researchers said Friday on a Zoom conference with journalists that without social distancing, the coronavirus is highly contagious. One infected individual going about their daily business would infect more than five other people.
To get to today’s nearly 4,900 cases, it would have only taken 10 infected people when the disease was first identified in the state in early March.
The model predicts if the current social distancing policies continue to reduce the spread of the disease, there would be an estimated peak of hospitalizations in mid-June. If the state were to experience additional gains from social distancing, under that more optimistic scenario the peak of hospitalizations could be lower and could be as early as mid-May.
Maintaining the current rate of spread of the virus, or with additional gains that reduce that rate of spread, would also prevent hospitals in the state from being overwhelmed, the model indicates. With approximately 10,000 staffed beds in the state, many of which are occupied by other types of patients, the “status quo” scenario estimates about 5,000 hospitalizations.
If the state were to prematurely lift current social distancing policies and guidelines, it would almost certainly cause hospitals to be overwhelmed and cause the peak of transmission to be later in the summer or after, according to the model.
Other modeling has suggested different outcomes and scenarios in Tennessee, but the Vanderbilt model is calibrated specifically to Tennessee and becomes further calibrated and refined as more data becomes available.
“Our model will change often as new data are available and we learn more about the spread of the virus,” said Graves.
The model was shared this week with public health officials and policy makers at the state and local levels. The model will continue to be refined and will produce regional models and more finely tuned pictures of what’s happening throughout Tennessee in the coming days.
