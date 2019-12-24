Mt. Juliet has tentatively approved an initiative to survey three potential locales for a new community pool, though local experts on competitive swimming and community needs say the proposal is insufficient for its cost.
Parks Director Rocky Lee proposed the pool in the first place on the basis that it should be done for Mt. Juliet schools because Lebanon already has a community pool at the Jimmy Floyd Center. At present, Mt. Juliet swim teams drive to Lebanon to use that pool for their meets and practices.
During a recent work session, city commissioners consented to Lee's proposal in hopes that he would examine three possible sites for the new pool, but Lee's intended location is Charlie Daniels Park. The two sites they added to the decision, however, include a five-acre expanse on Golden Bear Parkway and at Page Park on Clemmons Road.
SEE POOL/PAGE A5
Lee's proposed pool would be part of a 25,000-square-foot facility in which there would also be a sauna, steam room, showers and designated areas for water aerobics classes and swim lessons. The pool itself would be 25 yards in length by 15 yards in width. Commissioners added racquetball courts to the proposal as well.
Gladeville Circle resident Melanie Leslie is a prime example of the public opinion Lee cited as looking to Mt. Juliet to building a community pool, but she claims that a 25-yard pool as proposed is a waste of tax dollars. She publicly expressed the need to see a public pool in Mt. Juliet not at the work session but, rather, at the regular board meeting.
"If we're going to spend our tax dollars on a pool, I hope that we can make it an excellent facility," Leslie said.
The only funding method that has been discussed so far has been to draw from the city's hotel-motel tax revenue, which would provide just over $1.8 million after expenditures for the new clock tower. Preliminary estimates project Lee's proposed facility would cost between $8 million and $10 million, however.
For that expense, Leslie suggests that it's best to spend more and make the facility worth its expense. Leslie is not only a resident swimmer but also one of the Middle Tennessee Swim Club coaches at the Jimmy Floyd Center, having swum competitively and professionally for over four decades.
"Anybody who wants to swim currently is having to drive 30 minutes to Nashville or 30 minutes out to Lebanon to the Jimmy Floyd Center," said Leslie. "Most important thing is that we need to have a large pool -- 50-meter pool -- which is an Olympic-size pool, and that's going to be big enough to handle everything that everybody wants to do."
Leslie advocated the doubled length in order to capitalize fully on the tax expenditure to build the facility in part because it would attract competitions. She considers this size most important, though, because she says it's what makes spending the money worthwhile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.