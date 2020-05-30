Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash recently announced his entry into the 2020 mayoral election, formalizing a field that includes Cumberland University professor Rick Bell and former city councilor Rob Cesternino.
“I ran looking to provide planning and growth management, and we’ve come a long way with the South Hartmann Gateway Plan, the Sparta Pike Study and the 2040 Comprehensive Plan,” Ash said. “The first two are complete and the comprehensive study is almost finished, and I’d like to see those put into action.”
Those plans are meant to guide economic development and zoning in key areas of the city, since South Hartmann Drive doubles as an entryway and Sparta Pike is close to the Expo Center. Ash said the comprehensive plan is a similar effort that includes the whole city, so it is unlikely to take effect during the upcoming term.
“Working with Sarah Haston, our economic development director, we’ve been able to bring in several businesses already,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot about how the city works by working with the staff here, and they’ve taught me so much.”
Some of those businesses include Planet Fitness, Jimmy Johns and Harbor Freight Tools, and Ash said he has also helped the county’s Joint Economic and Community Development Board bring in another 27 new industries.
“I’ve also put together a plan to create a network of parks,” he said. “We recently finished one at South Hartmann Drive, we’re working on another at Cairo Bend Road and we’re looking at other locations, and of course we have the property for the sports complex in development as well.”
For Ash, moving forward on those projects is a way to meet his primary goal of growth management.
“A lot of that has to do with providing services, making sure we have enough to serve everyone and using our revenues and expenses responsibly,” he said. “Right now we’re definitely not looking at raising taxes, but at better ways to spend money.”
Ash said the half-cent sales tax increase the county recently passed helps the city as well, and that one way he wants to spend revenues is by investing in city infrastructure.
“Right now of course, we’re faced with having to come back from COVID-19 and the tornado,” he said. “Apart from that, we’re still faced with growth issues, housing and people moving in, and I don’t think that’s slowed down even with COVID-19.”
Ash said the main thing voters should consider is his experience in local government, which dates back more than 20 years.
“I think my resume says most of it: 16 years on the commission, chairman of the budget and WEMA committees, two years on the city council and four years as mayor,” he said. “My family has also lived here for generations … we’ve got a lot invested in it and want to give back.”
Lebanon’s city elections are scheduled for Nov. 3, with early voting running from Oct. 14-29. Candidates can begin picking up petitions on June 22, and the qualifying deadline is on Aug. 20.
