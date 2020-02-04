Principal Kevin Dawson of the new Green Hill High School has announced that St. George’s Independent School administrator and defensive coordinator Josh Crouch will serve as head football coach.
Dawson relished the opportunity to bring Crouch back into the public school system, having worked with him once before when Crouch coached at Wilson Central High School. He credits the value of the opportunity not only to his relationship with Crouch but also to Crouch’s value as a football coach at the high school level.
“He has a relationship-centered approach which will serve to develop well-rounded student athletes and a football program that our community will be proud to support,” Dawson said. “His focus on relationship building, academic accountability and athletic development align seamlessly to the vision of Green Hill High School.”
Green Hill High School is the newest high school in Mt. Juliet, set to open in the fall. Crouch aims to make the new high school a state championship caliber team right from the start, and he remembers what that level feels like from his state championship win playing football for the Smyrna High School Bulldogs. He graduated from Smyrna High in 2007.
Crouch, his wife Macey and their two children are currently gearing up to move back to Middle Tennessee from the Collierville area.
“It’s like home to me,” Crouch said. “The Mt. Juliet community is a special place where people care a lot about football. But having the chance to work with (Dawson) again is something that’s truly special to me. He’s just so great at what he does.”
Though Crouch currently coaches at a private school, he got his college education in Lebanon when he played wide receiver for Cumberland University and captained the team while they were still the Cumberland Bulldogs.
While at Cumberland, Crouch earned his bachelor’s degree in education, and from there, he went on to teach at Wilson Central High School. He served as an assistant coach for almost six years under head coach Brad Dedman. During that time, though, he cultivated a friendship with Dawson, who was serving in an administrative capacity there at the time.
Dawson, of course, went on to become principal of West Wilson Middle School, and Crouch similarly moved on to the coaching staff for St. George’s Independent School for the past two years. They remained friends in separation, however, and Dawson never forgot Crouch’s value, making this one of his first executive decisions as principal of the newest high school in the district.
“I’ve actually been eyeing this opportunity for a long time,” Crouch said. “I knew if I was ever given the opportunity to be the head coach of this new program, in a place I’m very familiar with, then I could bring something extremely positive and fulfilling to my student athletes. Now I’ve been given that chance, and I can’t wait to dive in and get started.”
