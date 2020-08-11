Students are officially back in the classroom after the Lebanon Special School District’s opening on Monday.
The district is currently using a hybrid model for students, with the goal of returning to its traditional schedule after Labor Day. That means smaller classroom sizes as students rotate between school and home.
Employees are also taking temperature checks at the door and limiting visitor access, while many students are enrolled in the remote Virtual Academy.
Wilson County Schools and Cumberland University are both scheduled to start the school year on Aug. 17 and will also be using hybrid models to reduce class size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.