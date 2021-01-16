Curt Baker has been promoted to senior vice president and Lebanon market leader at Wilson Bank & Trust, bank officials announced recently.
In this expanded role, Baker will provide oversight and leadership for Lebanon and Watertown offices, while continuing to manage his commercial loan portfolio. He will focus on business development and continued growth.
Baker has served in various managerial and lending roles at Wilson Bank & Trust for more than 15 years.
Consistently one of the bank’s highest-producing lenders, he served most recently as vice president-lending at the bank’s main office.
“Curt has been an incredible asset to the bank over the years. He has consistently stepped up in any role he has been given and continues to build upon his experience and contribute to the growth of the bank,” WBT President John Foster said. “He has an outstanding reputation among our customers and we look forward to the leadership he brings to his new position.”
Baker is a 2006 graduate of Cumberland University, 2015 honor graduate of The Southeastern School of Banking and a 2018 graduate of The Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. In the community, Baker serves as board member and vice chair of the education division for the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, as well as devoting time as a board member of the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
Baker and his wife Joy Ann live in Lebanon with their two children, Anniston, 5 and Colt, 3.
