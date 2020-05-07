As Tennessee continued its phased reopening of businesses this week, some Lebanon men had a weight lifted off their shoulders — the weight of hair after weeks without a trim.
At Ideal Barber Shop on the square in Lebanon, owner Roger Bennett had one in the chair and two waiting Wednesday morning, the first day “close contact” businesses like his were allowed to open.
“It feels good,” Bennett said as his scissors trimmed the silver locks from a masked customer who said he preferred to remain anonymous. “Feel better than I did before I had to close up.”
The consensus in the shop was that businesses should not have been closed in the first place, and neither Bennett nor his two waiting customers were wearing masks, although Bennett had one close at hand.
According to the “Tennessee Pledge” under which businesses are allowed to reopen, employees and customers are supposed to wear masks, among other things.
“Only the people who are sick should be wearing masks,” Bennett said.
None of the men knew anyone who had caught the disease, COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Waiting for haircuts — again in contravention of the pledge that says services are to be provided by appointment only with no waiting allowed — were Stephen Swann and Wayne Drennan.
Swann, a self-employed carpenter, said he’s been living off his savings since business dried up in mid-March.
“They should’ve trusted people,” Swann said of the business shutdown and stay-at-home orders, “and allowed them to work.”
Drennan, who is semi-retired but still works a couple of days a week at a county convenience center, flatly said the closures were wrong.
“They shouldn’t have done it,” he said.
Across town at Beauty Boutique and Spa, on Signature Place by Kroger, owner Necole Bell and her staff were following the pledge closely. A sign on window next to the locked doors tells customers they must make an appointment. Once inside, Bell checks their temperature and asks a series of questions designed to determine if there has been recent exposure to COVID-19. Both clients and stylists were wearing masks Wednesday, and every other chair was marked off to maintain distancing.
“I think it’s appropriate,” Bell said of the measures. “We’re happy to be open again and to be operating safely.”
Bell said she was able to get a Paycheck Protection Program loan, as were stylists, who work on a commission basis, but those loans didn’t make up for the lost business.
Stylist Abbey Haun said the loan “doesn’t come close” to covering what she would have made had she been working.
But, like at Ideal, everyone from staff to customers was glad to be open.
“People are happy to be back,” Bell said.
Restaurants and retailers opened last week, dentists were allowed to reopen for non-emergency services Wednesday, and Gov. Bill Lee has announced that bowling alleys and other “small group businesses” will be allowed to reopen Friday.
All these rules apply to the 89 counties in the state whose health departments are part of the state Department of Health. Davidson (Nashville), Shelby (Memphis), Madison (Jackson), Hamilton (Chattanooga), Knox (Knoxville) and Sullivan (Kingsport) all have their own health departments and have been allowed to make their own rules. Enforcing the pledge is up to local communities, the governor has said.
Lee, who switched from daily briefings to twice a week this week, said during Tuesday’s event that the state intends to keep a close eye on the numbers of new COVID-19 cases as businesses begin to reopen.
“As our case numbers grow, our need for contact tracers will grow, and so we’re pursuing a couple of different avenues to meet that,” said state Department of Health Commissioner Linda Piercey during the briefing.
The need for contact tracers goes along with Lee’s push for widespread testing, which is among the highest on a per capita basis in the nation. Contact tracers interview individuals who test positive for the virus and gain information about their contacts with other people in recent weeks. Then comes trying to find and speak to the people, many of whom likely don’t know they had been in contact with someone who later tested positive.
Piercey said the state hired 230 tracers last month to bring the total to over 300, and plans to hire more soon.
