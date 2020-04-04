Just weeks after a devastating tornado swept through Wilson County, residents are being ordered to stay at home to combat COVID-19 — a potentially damaging combination, according to Lebanon-based therapist Alice Stricklin.
“My fear for our community is that we just had a huge traumatic event at the beginning of March and moved right into isolation, which is the exact opposite of what we recommend for healing from something like that,” she said. “I have had some increase in intake. Mostly what I’m experiencing is that people are being triggered by old wounds and traumas, and the isolation magnifies that.”
Stricklin and other therapists across the county are responding by moving services online, and law enforcement officers are readying themselves to respond to crisis calls.
“The current COVID-19 journey our nation and community is going through can certainly be stressful, and everyone reacts differently to stressful situations,” Mt. Juliet Police Department Capt. Tyler Chandler said. “This could be a result of fear and anxiety about the virus, which can be overwhelming and increase emotions. We all have to take care of ourselves to limit the stress, which includes taking care of children as well.”
Chandler said the MJPD received six suicide calls from March 9 through April 2, five more than the same period last year. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department have not observed an increase in mental health related calls as of Friday.
“If someone is really struggling and needs assistance, they can call our police department,” Lebanon Police Department Sgt. P.J. Hardy said, noting that emergency calls should still be directed to 911. “We have resources and contacts with mental health professionals, and we’re great listeners for anyone who needs to talk. We’ll take the time to hear them out, and if they need specialized resources we can refer them to the right person.”
Capt. Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said employees plan to work with the Wilson Emergency Management Agency to intervene if callers are experiencing thoughts of suicide.
“Feeling anxious, confused, overwhelmed or powerless is common during an infectious disease outbreak,” Moore said. “These feelings of distress and anxiety can occur even if you are not at high risk of getting sick … having access to trained and caring counselors may be critical for a community’s mental well-being.”
Among those helping residents through the stresses of COVID-19 is Mt. Juliet’s Terri Allen Atwood, who specializes in working with adults and currently provides sessions by phone.
“What I’m seeing right now is people leaving their jobs and staying at home more,” she said. “It’s not necessarily something that agrees with everyone. I’ve been getting calls from people struggling in their marriages, and some of the college kids are really stressed about what this means for their future.”
Marriage-related calls are also picking up for Mt. Juliet’s Sara Scott, who is using Zoom for video calls with clients.
“Zoom can help people in that situation because they see themselves on the screen and realize how their expressions impact communication,” she said. “It’s like having a counseling session in front of a mirror. I also work a lot with people who are dealing with anxiety and don’t necessarily know how to process it.”
Scott said she has reconnected with former clients since COVID-19 began spreading, and received calls from more people wanting to learn meditation and coping skills.
Therapists are recommending a variety of ways for people to manage emotional stress during these uncertain times, like sticking to a routine to stay grounded and staying in touch with loved ones.
“You need to have some form of a routine, because that’s how our brains are wired,” Stricklin said. “Really make sure you’re taking care of your basic needs, like eating what you need and getting plenty of water and sleep. Another important thing is connection and attachment. Find creative ways to talk to people, whether that’s by using FaceTime or calling them on the phone, because communication with other human beings is vital.”
Atwood recommends that people balance their physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health as they work to overcome stresses.
“We have to always be ready for change and adapt to it,” she said. “I think it’s important to take care of your physical health, make sure you’re staying active and getting that exposure to sunlight and Vitamin D. Emotionally, maintain your stability and don’t let your emotions guide your decision-making, because they will normally steer you wrong.”
Children may also be affected by the stresses of the day, especially those approaching young adulthood.
“Do be cautious and careful when it comes to talking to children,” Hardy said. “Younger kids probably aren’t aware of what’s happening, but preteens and teenagers may have those scared and anxious feelings, so it’s important to walk them through it.”
Stricklin’s office is among those providing services to children, and includes a free online support group for teens feeling emotional impact from the crisis.
“My intern Hannah Barney works primarily with teens and young adults,” she said. “We use a platform called Doxy.me where you can go online and do video chats, and we have phone consultation for people without internet access.”
Stricklin added that therapists are always available as a resource for isolated people without close relationships to friends or family, and encouraged community members to reach out to each other in the coming days.
“Check on your neighbors by calling or emailing,” she said. “People who are struggling with mental health are in a really lonely place, and they don’t always have the energy to reach out for help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.