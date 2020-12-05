Rick Bell is officially Lebanon’s 54th mayor after being sworn into the position on Wednesday.
The former Cumberland University professor won a four-way race with 50.9% of the vote in November. Now he plans to move forward with a “First 100 Days” plan focused on three areas he emphasized on the campaign trail.
“It is important that we work quickly to establish plans for the future of Lebanon,” Bell said in a news release from the city. “Over the past few weeks, I have met with the department heads and have identified three areas that need immediate attention. First, we must manage the budget better and look for cuts. Second, we need to implement a plan for growth management. Third, we need to create a strategy to attract restaurants and other amenities.”
Outgoing mayor Bernie Ash said his office has been working with Bell over the last few weeks to help him transition into office and start working toward those goals.
“It was a tough campaign, it was a good campaign, it was an honest campaign,” Ash said. “Four years ago when the voters voted me into office, I thought they were the smartest people in the world. And now that they’ve voted Rick into office, I guess I’m going to feel that way too. That’s the system that we have: the voters vote, and the rest of us support the outcome of that vote, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”
City councilors Joey Carmack, Fred Burton and Robert “Tick” Bryan were also sworn into office after being reelected to their respective positions. Bell said he looks forward to working alongside each of them.
“We all want what’s best for this city, and that’s what our decisions will be based on,” Bell said. “We have a lot of work to do, but I look forward to working with (the council) and with the employees of Lebanon, and also working for the citizens of Lebanon to make sure this city has a bright future and make sure we go on a positive path. So tonight’s a celebration, but tomorrow the work begins and I look forward to that.”
