Cumberland University professor and city historian Rick Bell announced his candidacy for mayor of Lebanon on Monday and will appear on the ballot in November alongside incumbent Bernie Ash.
Bell is a former member of the Lebanon City Council, representing Ward 6 from February 2016 to December 2018 after being appointed to fill a vacancy. He also serves on the Fiddlers Grove Executive Committee and as a board member for Historic Lebanon, Empower Me Center, Leadership Wilson and Cumberland Region Tomorrow.
“Lebanon is my hometown, and it’s special to me,” Bell said of his decision to run. “We need to know where we come from in order to move forward and create a place where people can continue to raise families and feel safe.”
Mayor Bernie Ash said he looks forward to the election and recalled his time working with Bell on the city council.
“I’ve known Rick for a long, long time and I welcome him to the race,” he said. “I’m sure it’s going to be a good exchange of ideas that will benefit Lebanon.”
Bell’s priorities if elected include managing the city’s budget and continued population growth, along with a focus on quality of life projects and city identity.
“Last year, Mayor Ash passed a 41% property tax increase at a time when the economy was booming, our sales tax revenue was doing well and the city council had recently increased revenue streams through impact fees,” Bell said. “I believe we need better budget management, and I understand that government should work within its budget.”
Ash said the property tax increase came at a time when the city was between $1.2 and $1.7 million in debt, and he determined that the revenue coming in was not enough to cover the payments.
“I’ve got 25 years of experience in politics, and over the years I’ve established a position as a fiscal and social conservative,” he said. “I’ve maintained a balanced and good budget, though I understand there was a large tax increase last year and I regret that.”
Regarding growth, Bell cited projects he worked on as a councilor as examples of ones he would introduce as mayor.
“When I was in the city council, I helped create the Comprehensive Plan Task Force, which is a group of citizens working on a growth plan for our community,” he said. “I also spearheaded the Hartmann Drive Corridor Study and Sparta Pike Economic Study, projects aimed at improving our corridors into the city with regard to things like restaurant development.”
Bell said he is concerned the city will fall behind on managing growth if those projects are not completed, but added that he wants Lebanon to maintain its small town feel.
“As a councilor, I stopped a high-density development trying to come in on Blair Lane,” he said. “We didn’t need that here, and I want us to update our Future Land Use Plan to protect our established neighborhoods.”
In addition, Bell said he wants to seek opportunities for quality of life projects like expanded greenways, new athletic or recreational areas and family entertainment.
Ash said voters should consider his record on fiscal and social issues, and contrasted himself with Bell based on their terms in office.
“I think experience is a big deal, and one of the biggest differences between Rick and I is that experience,” Ash said. “Rick has never been elected to any office, and was appointed by Phillip Craighead to the city council.”
Bell said knowledge of Lebanon’s history and his time on the council make him well suited for the position.
“I bring a willingness to work hard and the ability to communicate with department heads and the city council to get things done,” he said. “Being on the city council taught me a lot about the budget process, and I really enjoyed working with people in that role.”
Lebanon’s city elections will be held on Nov. 3, the same day as the presidential election, with early voting scheduled for Oct. 14-29.
