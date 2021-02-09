As the city of Lebanon continues to work on an updated comprehensive plan, Mayor Rick Bell has had success finding parts of the document to implement immediately.
Bell, who was elected in November, has been eager to get the city moving on addressing planning and zoning issues as growth continues. Work on the comprehensive plan has been underway since 2017, with a consultant and citizens participating over the years.
In December, Bell appointed a subcommittee to identify elements of the plan, which as yet to be formally adopted, that could be put into practice quickly. Last week, the city announced its first actions related to that work.
Two issues highlighted in a city news release are zoning and design standards.
“We’ve already identified several areas that we can get to work on right away, such as amending zoning codes,” Bell said in the release. “Right now, the code allows for certain business operations that detract, rather than enhance, an area or neighborhood. We can get started on fixing those issues without waiting for the full comprehensive plan to be adopted.”
Regarding design standards, the subcommittee has “deemed as ‘inappropriate’ front-facing garages that dominate the streetscape, and looked at facade, garage setback and parking requirements,” and more.
City councilors are pleased that action is being taken.
“They align very closely,” said Ward 4 Councilor Chris Crowell. “We’re about to experience a lot more growth and taking a good hard look at design standards and zoning is the best place to start.”
Ward 3’s Camille Burdine is on the subcommittee.
“We need to make sure we are community friendly and developer friendly,” she said. “Rick, our mayor, as taken a strong leadership role in this. I’m proud to be part of it and I think we’re getting some great ideas.”
Jeni Lind Brinkman, who represents Ward 6, is also enthusiastic about the work.
“I’m pleased that Mayor Bell is looking to find ways to take this massive document and make it more attainable,” she said. “Ward 6 and Ward 4 are experiencing the most growth. I’m all in favor of being very specific in townhouse design and business zoning.”
Other areas the subcommittee is looking at include connectivity, historic preservation, and “more aggressive promotion of the city’s assets,” such as Cumberland University, the airport, the expo center, the fairgrounds and the hospital.
The restoration of Barton’s Creek is another effort that could get started soon. Removal of invasive plants could be done without the need for permits, while it could take a month to get permits to do a thorough cleanup of the bad and banks.
“Plans are meant to act as guideposts over a longer term, but all plans should be adaptable and address current problems. We need to look at the things that are happening now in terms of growth and find the best ways to proactively manage them. We know our residents want more restaurants and recreational opportunities,” Mayor Bell said. “Let’s decide what we want, whether we can afford it, and then get to work. Let’s focus on short-term, intermediate, and long-term objectives. In today’s unpredictable world, five years is long-term. Twenty years is too long.”
Subcommittee members are Bell, Burdine, Planning Commission Chairman David Taylor, Planning Commission Vice Chairman Mack McCluskey, Planning Commission member Mike Walls, Public Services Commissioner Jeff Baines, Planning Director Paul Corder, Engineering Services Director Regina Santana, and Economic Development Director Sarah Haston.
