Mayor Rick Bell delivered remarks at Baird Chapel on Cumberland University’s campus Wednesday for his State of the City address. The first time mayor, but Lebanon native said that he was proud of the city he’s now been tasked to lead and he wants to make sure residents feel the same way.
Bell didn’t waste any time with pageantry and jumped right into the most pressing issues facing Lebanon, as well as the opportunities the future presents.
From a growth standpoint, Lebanon is exploding in almost every direction. Bell said he wants to approach this phenomenon judiciously with a two-prong strategy that emphasizes management and quality.
Per the management aspect, Bell said, “Growth is going to come, but we are now in a position where we can be selective about what comes to us, and where we put it.”
Bell said he’d been working with the city council on a future land use plan. According to Bell, the city wants to make sure that the right pieces are fit into the right places to optimize prosperity.
Of course, just what that growth will look like is of concern to Bell as well.
“What is Lebanon going to look like in 20 years?” he asked.
Bell said the decisions made and actions taken by the city now can make whatever vision they choose a reality, and that if quality growth was to be the goal, action was needed.
“These changes take time, so the sooner we implement them the better.”
As an example, Bell pointed to new regulations regarding townhome appearances he’s supported since taking office.
The regulations pertain to garage location among other design features.
Bell said that Lebanon has seen so many townhome developments pop up that they’ve actually outnumbered incoming apartments, but that many of these appear industrial and lack the quality he wants to see in the city.
Reiterating the time element, Bell said a lot of plans for townhomes that don’t meet the new requirements have already been grandfathered in. This is why it’s important to pass legislation quickly, to speed up implementation.
Show me the moneyDuring the speech, the mayor brought up a series of financial benchmarks that illustrate just how far Lebanon has come and how fast it got here.
“In the 2011-2012 fiscal year, the city budget was $57 million. For this upcoming year, it’s $89 million.”
Bell also brought up sales tax revenues, and how, even with five months remaining, this year has already eclipsed total sales tax collection from all of 2015.
What this means is opportunity, Bell said, and he wants to make sure that opportunity is not left out to dry. However, Bell also cautioned against uninhibited spending just because revenues were up.
“We are not of the opinion that now is the time to spend, spend, spend,” he said. “We are going to approach everything responsibly.”
Bell wants to continue doing things to drive that sales tax revenue up. One such project he is happy to see coming to Lebanon is the new Publix grocery store on TN 109.
According to Bell, the only thing outpacing sales revenue from construction materials are sales revenue from groceries, so he wants to ensure the city is collecting all that it can.
“For some people that live on the west side of town, they can be in Mt. Juliet before they can be here,” Bell said, referring to the shopping centers on U.S. 231.
It concerns the mayor that revenue could be leaking into the neighboring town. That’s where the new Publix comes in. With a lot of new residential growth expected in that part of town, Bell hopes it will serve to entice business from commuters as much as those who actually live there.
Flooding concernsBell said when he was elected mayor, he knew that difficult things would arise that would impact people in harmful ways. He did not expect it to come so soon.
“I got a call from the chief late Saturday night about a month ago,” Bell began as he told the story of the disastrous floods that swept through Lebanon in March.
The mayor said that he was in awe of the courage exhibited by first responders who rescued people from chest-deep water, and that it made him proud to be from the same town as the resilient men and women that went to work the very next day picking up the pieces.
Bell also encouraged everyone who could to come to the Lebanon Rising benefit concert for victims of the flood. The concert is Saturday at the Wilson Bank and Trust west lawn on Castle Heights Avenue. The show starts at 5 p.m.
A special placeCapping off his speech, the mayor highlighted some of the attractions that make Lebanon such a unique destination, but he said the city cannot rest on its laurels.
“There are a lot of cities within 30 miles of Nashville, so what sets us apart?”
The way Bell sees it, there may be a lot of cities close to Nashville, but there is only one Lebanon.
Citing a four-year university, a bustling airport, a Vanderbilt hospital, the Farm Bureau Expo Center and the Music City Star, Bell quipped, “Now, how many cities in Middle Tennessee can say all those things? I can think of two.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.