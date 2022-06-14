A lot has changed for the Lebanon Special School District since its current director of schools, Scott Benson, took over more than 10 years ago.
However, one thing has remained constant. The students haven’t changed.
“Kids are still kids,” Benson said. “I have been doing this for over 30 years now. I started as a teacher and basketball coach. Kids were kids then, and kids are still kids now.”
During his 10-plus years, Benson has overseen many changes, from building new schools to navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Benson will officially step down at the end of the month.
When Benson steps down, his successor is Brian Hutto, who was actually the first principal that Benson ever hired.
Asked if he felt confident that he was leaving the school district in good shape, Benson replied “absolutely.”
“With any leader that is the goal,” Benson said. “You want to leave the place better than you found it.”
Benson acknowledged that he felt like he was just the latest in a long line of LSSD directors to do that.
Benson has not always been the director of schools. His career has run the gamut of educational positions.
“The most rewarding thing for 30 years has been the relationship with the kids,” Benson said. “When I was a teacher, coach or principal, I experienced that relationship with children. It was very rewarding. I have now students that I had in school, who are now parents in the district. If they call me coach or mister, it tells me when I had them. I may not remember what I had for breakfast yesterday morning, but I can remember those names.”
Becoming the director of schools was a big change for Benson.
“Coming to the district office and being assistant director and then director, I really changed professions,” Benson said. “I no longer had that relationship with the children. I still see children almost daily though, and I still get enjoyment out of that.”
Challenges
Benson does not shy away from talking about the difficulties that his office has faced, particularly over the last few years.
“When faced with uncertain issues, you do what you have to do,” Benson said. “You just roll with the punches. You have to be flexible. Being an educator, your schedule can change on a whim. You have a classroom with 25 kids, and something happens with one of them, you have to be flexible.”
COVID-19 really disrupted things at the school district.
“There were a lot of changes to rules and regulations that came as a result of the pandemic,” Benson said. “I think as a result of accountability, mandates and guidelines, there was a point where we stopped allowing kids to be kids, but I think we are getting back to that a little bit.”
According to Benson, in an educational role, there is always going to be outside noise, from critics and skeptics. However, he mentioned that always made a point not to be dismissive of the noise.
“Lots of good comes from the noise,” Benson said. “The processes of teaching and what we have learned in the field of education have evolved over the years. How we have improved, and the resources that we have available have evolved too.”
The outgoing director worries that education in general has leaned into testing too.
“The whole purpose behind testing was a good thing in the beginning, but it’s become the end-all-be-all,” Benson said.
Growth
Benson has seen significant growth, not just in terms of total students but also in the construction of new schools. He was the district’s assistant director when Winfree Bryant Middle School was built, and just last year, Jones Brummett Elementary School was opened on the corner of Hartmann Drive and Coles Ferry Pike.
When Benson took over, the school district only had approximately 3,000 students.
“We’re hitting 4,200 now, and we’re still growing,” Benson said.
Benson indicated that when the land that Jones Brummett was built on was acquired, the school district had plans to build a middle school on the property as well.
“We thought that the middle school would be our next build, but the way the growth has happened, we are thinking an elementary school could be the district’s next build,” Benson said.
Benson added that the alleviation that came from opening Jones Brummett did not last long as capacities in district schools are already being pushed again.
“People are flocking to Middle Tennessee,” Benson said. “There is not a week that goes by that we don’t have people enroll from out of state.”
What’s next
As for what he plans to do now, Benson isn’t so sure, but he did indicate that he is looking forward to the change of pace.
“I think that as rewarding as this has been, and I have enjoyed it, and wouldn’t trade it for anything, but the excitement is starting to build about doing something different, stepping away from the day-to-day grind,” Benson said.
Benson shared that sentiment with his predecessor (former district director Sharon Roberts), who told him on her last day that a heavy burden was being lifted.
“Don’t get me wrong ... making this decision is bittersweet,” Benson said. “I thoroughly enjoy what I do and have enjoyed doing it. We have a very strong office and support team here that I feel very confident in carrying on our good work. We have good, strong, school-based administrators. Our teachers are wonderful, top-notch, really second to none. I could not feel better about the team that we have here, how hard they work and how much they care about the kids.”
Benson said that he will still be around and doesn’t mind taking calls from former colleagues.
“As long as they don’t ask me to drive the bus, I’ll hear them out,” Benson said jokingly.
