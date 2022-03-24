When a train ran off the tracks near Mt. Juliet Elementary School on Monday, city officials’ first thoughts bordered on bleak.
By the time that the dust settled, many safety concerns had been lessened, but not before a few fast-paced hours.
“I don’t think anyone has really witnessed anything like that,” said Justin Beasley, the Mt. Juliet public information officer. “The first thing you think of with a train derailment is the possibility of fatalities. Thankfully, no people were involved.
“Then you think, ‘Are there any houses damaged? Is the train still intact?’ ”
Most of the train was just carrying cargo, but one car caused significant worry.
“The biggest issue was the general service tanker,” Beasley said. “The reports that we heard was that there was nothing in the tank.”
Mt. Juliet Police Department’s public information officer, Capt. Tyler Chandler, said that making that determination required a “process and due diligence.”
“Our police department and fire department have training and protocols to handle such issues,” Chandler said. “I’m thankful that this is not a normal occurrence. However, I’m grateful for our training and planning that allows us to respond adequately to such incidents.”
Members of the city’s information technology department were on site, using a drone to get an aerial view and safety inspection of the tanker.
Given the train’s proximity to Mt. Juliet Elementary School, the first thing that the fire department implemented was a shelter-in-place order for the students. The next precautionary step, according to Beasley, was to get the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system turned off in case of any airborne contaminants.
“Anything of this magnitude can be a serious situation,” Chandler added. “With the location, near the elementary school, it enhanced our response to ensure all the students were protected. That was our main priority.”
An alert also went out of the city’s text platform, Nexus, for nearby residents to shelter in place. The city’s PIO expressed appreciation that so many people have signed up to receive those alerts.
“Those (initial safety) concerns were of the utmost importance,” Beasley said. “Then, after that, trying to get the students home in a safe and orderly manner, Wilson County Schools made the decision to transport the students from MJES to Mt. Juliet Middle School.”
The bus routes went on as planned, and everyone was able to be evacuated.
“It was the best-case scenario, all things considered,” Beasley said.
Beasley and Chandler were both on site to provide live updates as the situation evolved. Beasley described the ability to get the word out to Mt. Juliet citizens a “luxury” in situations of distress.
“The biggest thing for us is to make sure no one is left out of the loop,” Beasley said.
For the police captain, the day wrapped up with a positive takeaway.
“When I got home, I reflected on the response and how well every agency involved, including Wilson County Schools, worked together to ensure it was handled properly,” Chandler said. “The relationships we have established are strong, which is important when we need to come together quickly to help our community.”
